Rapper Post Malone upcoming tour to make stop at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rapper Post Malone has announced his Twelve Carat Tour will be making a stop at the award-winning State Farm Arena in October.

Fans will have the opportunity to see Post Malone on October 18 as part of his tour that will visit 33 cities across North America. The tour will also feature fellow rapper Roddy Ricch as a special guest, according to officials.

Post Malone, who is signed to Mercury and Republic Records, recently released his fourth album Twelve Carat Toothache.

He has also been nominated for multiple Grammy awards in his career.

Post Malone is best known for hits including White Iverson, Congratulations, Rockstar, Cooped Up, Ball For Me and more. He has also collaborated with hip-hop artists including Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Drake and Atlanta natives Gunna, The Migos, 21 Savage and Young Thug.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. on livenation.com or Ticketmaster.com.

