Reading Corps launches in Fulton County for new school year

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you’re looking to make some extra money and help out Georgia students, the Reading Corps wants to hear from you.

The initiative launching in Fulton County is looking for 23 tutors in Atlanta, College Park, East Point, Fairburn, South Fulton, Roswell and Union City.

According to Shawonna Coleman, Executive Director of Georgia Programs, “In Georgia, fewer than a third of our 4th graders are reading at grade level. This was exacerbated by the pandemic, where students progressed slower in reading to disrupted learning. Now, after approximately two years of disruptions, more students than ever need a proven solution like Reading Corps to help get back on track.”

Tutors do not need teaching experience. They will receive training along with a stipend and money that can be used to pay off student loans.

