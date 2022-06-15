Steve Madden and Atlanta’s Slutty Vegan collab on new sneakers, handbags

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s Slutty Vegan restaurant is partnering with the iconic fashion brand Steve Madden to introduce the first-ever vegan sneakers and handbags.

The two items are reimagined versions of Steve Madden’s classic POSSESSION sneakers and BSETTITUP bag styles made with entirely vegan materials approved by the animal-rights group “People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals {PETA}.

According to the company, both the bag and the sneakers went through a Slutty Vegan makeover and feature the chain’s white, yellow, and red color scheme, along with its recognizable logos and slogans.

