Steve Madden and Atlanta’s Slutty Vegan collab on new sneakers, handbags

The two items are reimagined versions of Steve Madden’s classic POSSESSION sneakers and BSETTITUP bag styles.(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s Slutty Vegan restaurant is partnering with the iconic fashion brand Steve Madden to introduce the first-ever vegan sneakers and handbags.

The two items are reimagined versions of Steve Madden’s classic POSSESSION sneakers and BSETTITUP bag styles made with entirely vegan materials approved by the animal-rights group “People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals {PETA}.

According to the company, both the bag and the sneakers went through a Slutty Vegan makeover and feature the chain’s white, yellow, and red color scheme, along with its recognizable logos and slogans.

