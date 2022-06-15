String of unrelated shootings leaves 2 dead, 6 more injured in one night

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s homicide unit was busy Wednesday morning as detectives worked to investigate seven unrelated shootings.

The first shooting call came in around 9:37 p.m. along Thomasville Drive. On scene, officers found a man lying on the ground with a visible gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries. Details surrounding what lead up to the shooting remain limited at this time.

Hours later, at midnight, officers responded to the Atlantic Station area where they learned a man had been shot along 17th Street. While searching for the scene of the shooting, detectives were alerted that the man had checked into Grady Hospital for immediate care. They were able to locate him there and are working to piece together what led to the shooting.

At 1:05 a.m., a man was reportedly shot multiple times at a gas station on Ponce De Leon. Investigators tell CBS46 he was standing next to a vehicle moments before gunfire erupted. He currently remains at Grady Hospital in critical condition. His shooter has not been arrested at this time.

At the same time in Buckhead, officers received reports of a person shot at Lenox Mall. When they arrived on scene, they could not find a crime scene but were alerted that the victim, a woman in her mid-twenties, checked into Piedmont Hospital a visible gunshot wound.

On Windsor Street in southwest Atlanta, a woman was rushed to Grady Hospital after officers found her with a gunshot wound inside her car. Detectives later learned the woman was shot along Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard at around 3 a.m. and drove to a nearby gas station for help. Both scenes are being investigated.

“Our officers are working hard, but we are going to keep at it. We will stand in the doorway between good and evil. We will keep working. We will keep chipping away at it. One day we’ll get a break. Our officers are working seven days a week and we will stand to fight,”

There were two other shootings that took place early Wednesday morning. The first claimed the life of a man who was shot multiple times at Woodruff Park. In an unrelated incident, a man and a woman were taken to Grady Hospital after an altercation lead to a shooting on a MARTA train near Peachtree Center.

