16-year-old identified as suspect in Decatur murder, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police officials told CBS46 News a 16-year-old has been identified as a suspect and is currently in custody in connection to the murder of a locksmith.

DeKalb Police responded to the 3600 block of Mecklinburg Place in Decatur for a welfare check around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

Officers say they noticed a vehicle was on fire and once the fire was extinguished, a male victim was found dead in the back of the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

