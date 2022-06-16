27 beagles bred for animal testing transferred to Atlanta for adoption

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Humane Society says 27 beagles bred for animal testing are officially retired and looking for their forever homes.

The dogs and puppies just arrived on Wednesday. They were all transferred to the Atlanta Humane Society after they were relinquished from a facility that allegedly breeds the beagles for animal testing.

URGENT: 27 beagles were just transferred to us by HSUS after being relinquished from a facility that breeds animals for animal testing.



AHS says they’re now adjusting to their temporary home before shelter staff starts evaluating them for medical and behavioral treatment.

Right now, there is no timeline for when the beagles will be up for adoption but it should be soon.

