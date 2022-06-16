Atlanta Braves to host 12th annual Pride Night

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves will host their 12th annual Pride Night at the Battery at Truist Park next week, team officials announced.

Among the many festivities scheduled on June 22, fans will have the opportunity to attend the pregame party at the Coca-Cola Roxy hosted by motivational speaker and LGBTQ+ influencer Lisa Cunningham.

DJ Kimber from Nonsense ATL will provide the entertainment, while Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller is expected to give remarks, followed by the Braves retail pride collection fashion show, according to team officials.

Officials say the fashion show will feature items from the newly released Pride collection that is available exclusively at the Truist Park Braves clubhouse store. Officials say local organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community will have booths set up to share important information and resources on Lost-N-Found Youth, Hotlanta Softball, Cobb County public library system, American Red Cross, and OUT Georgia.

The Pride Night ticket package includes a game ticket, access to the pregame party, and a specially designed Braves Pride Tervis Tumbler. Each ticket from the Pride Night ticket package will also include a $3 donation to Lost-N-Found, an Atlanta-based organization with a mission to end homelessness for all LGBTQ youth.

The Battery Atlanta is located at 800 Battery Ave. SE.

Team officials say City of Atlanta Director of the Mayor’s Division of LGBTQ Affairs Malik Brown will throw the ceremonial first pitch and local Atlanta soul singer and producer Ari Lashell will perform the National Anthem.

To purchase a Pride Night ticket package, visit www.Braves.com/Pride.

