Atlanta chosen as a host city for 2026 FIFA World Cup

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The world’s most popular sporting event is coming to Atlanta.

On Thursday, Atlanta was chosen as one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The host cities were announced during a nationally televised hour-long broadcast. The tournament will be played with 48 teams and, for the first time, will be held across three nations: the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The tournament will be divided into three regions: East, Central and West. Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Guadalajara, Mexico, will host the western games.

Atlanta was classified as a central region host, along with Kansas City, Dallas, Houston and Mexico City.

Eastern region cities hosting the tournament are Toronto; Boston; Philadelphia; Miami; and New York/New Jersey.

Atlanta’s games will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where its Major League Soccer franchise, Atlanta United, plays its home games. Atlanta United had the highest attendance average of any MLS team in 2021.

According to the official FIFA bid book, Atlanta and Dallas’ AT&T Stadium were recommended to host the tournament’s two semifinals based on geographic location, travel distances, and stadium capacities.

“We anticipate good news, great news for our city and our state,” Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council, told CBS46 Wednesday.

A host city could bring in more than $400 million in revenues during the 2026 World Cup, Corso said. Estimates from U.S. Soccer put that figure at more than $480 million.

Corso said Atlanta is also in the running as the World Cup’s 2026 international broadcast center, which will be announced at a later date.

“While stadiums represent an essential element of the selection process, FIFA is considering the overarching proposals presented by each candidate host city, which are broader in nature and also include ancillary events and venues, and key aspects such as sustainability, human rights, legacy, general infrastructure and financial impact,” FIFA said in a statement back in May.

Corso and the Atlanta Sports Council organized Atlanta’s formal bid, along with Atlanta city officials; the state of Georgia; the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau; the Georgia World Congress Center, and Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Atlanta-based The Coca-Cola Co. is one of FIFA’s partners, along with VISA, Adidas, Hyundai/Kia, Wanda Commercial Properties, Qatar Airways and QatarEnergy.

Corso said what made Atlanta stand out to FIFA organizers are its history of hosting premier sports events; its international connectivity through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; and its soccer fan base through Atlanta United.

Atlanta has a long history of hosting some of the nation’s - and the world’s - biggest sporting events, including the 1996 Summer Olympics; three Super Bowls; four NCAA men’s basketball’s Final Four tournaments; the annual NCAA college football SEC championship; two Major League Baseball All-Star games; three NBA All-Star games; and the 2018 College Football National Championship.

