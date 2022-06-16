Atlanta native DJ Toomp to receive Black Excellence Icon award

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta native and Grammy award-winning music producer DJ Toomp is set to receive the Black Excellence Icon award by officials from Aye Tea Elle Elevated Tapas for his countless contributions to both the music culture and the community.

Aye Tea Elle Elevated Tapas, the elite boutique restaurant in College Park, will present the award at the 2nd annual Juneteenth Community Block Party on Sunday.

“DJ Toomp is an Atlanta native that has made tremendous contributions to both culture and the community,” Aye Tea Elle owner Jovan Dais said. “His catalog and character combined made him the perfect icon for us to honor this year.”

DJ Toomp, whose legal name is Aldrin Davis, is best known as legendary rapper and Atlanta native T.I.’s DJ. He is also known for his major contributions to the rise of southern hip-hop in the early 2000′s. DJ Toomp created multiple hit records for hip-hop legends T.I., Jay Z and Kanye West.

“If you’re looking to celebrate Atlanta’s music history, you can’t have a conversation without mentioning DJ Toomp. Our goal is to give this creative his flowers while he is still with us and still in his prime,” Dais said.

