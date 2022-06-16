Advertisement

Carroll County authorities searching for missing teen

Missing teen: Kaylee Jones
Missing teen: Kaylee Jones(Carroll County Board of Commissioners)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities are searching for a Carroll County teen who was reported missing after disappearing on Tuesday.

Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road. She is described as being 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

Officials believe Jones may be with someone she met through an online app. She is not believed to have a phone or vehicle with her and requires medical care.

If you have any information, please contact Investigator Kim Biggs at 770-830-5916 or by email at kbiggs@carrollsheriff.con.

