Children exposed to excessive chlorine at Forsyth County pool

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Twenty children had to be assessed and decontaminated after taking a dip in a pool in Forsyth County.

According to the Forsyth Fire Department, it happened at Swim Atlanta on Post Road in Cumming.

Swim Atlanta says a large and concentrated amount of chlorine was accidentally introduced into one of the pools.

The chlorine resulted in vomiting, breathing trouble and burning eyes.

The fire department treated as a hazmat situation, locking down neighborhood businesses as the incident was handled.

Four of the 20 children were sent to a local hospital in an ambulance and parents took two other children in for treatment.

Right now officials are investigating to find out how the accident happened.

