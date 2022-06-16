FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Extreme heat and humidity continues on Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The heat wave will reach a fifth day on Thursday as the temperature soars from the 70s at dawn to the low to mid 90s in the afternoon. It will feel 100°+ by noon, and the combined heat/humidity will make it feel like 100-110° during the afternoon. An isolated t-storm cannot be ruled out, but there should be less action than on Wednesday. Scattered t-storms are possible Thursday night as it stays very warm with lows in the 70s. We’ll see the temperature reach the mid 90s again on Friday. It’ll stay humid, too. Once again, you can expect feels-like conditions above 100°.

Lower humidity arrives on Saturday, but it stays hot. Look for highs in the low to mid 90s with much more comfortable humidity. The temperature may actually fall into the 60s in some spots Saturday night because of the lower humidity. Sunday will be hot, but not humid. Highs will be near 90 - it looks like a great day! It may also be the coolest day that we see through the end of next week and possibly beyond.

High heat and humidity start to roll back in early next week. The outlook is for temperatures back in the mid 90s on Monday, and mid to upper 90s on Tuesday. It may reach 100° for a day or two between Wednesday and Friday. It will likely feel around 110° in the afternoon.

