FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory for Atlanta Thursday with heat index temperatures near 105 degrees

By Rodney Harris
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect another hot day in metro Atlanta with dangerous heat index temperatures over 100 degrees and pop-up storms possible this evening.

Thursday in Atlanta

High - 96°

Normal high - 87°

Heat index - 105°

Chance of rain - 30%

Another heat advisory today

Temperatures overall will be about 2-3 degrees cooler this afternoon, but still hot with dangerous heat index temperatures near 105 degrees in Atlanta.

A heat advisory is in effect again today through 8 p.m., which mean you should avoid being outdoors for long periods of time due to the heat.

Forecast heat index for north Georgia
Heat advisory for metro Atlanta through 8 PM
Scattered storms

Similar to the last few days, scattered storms will redevelop this afternoon and evening in north Georgia through sunset. If a storm moves over your area, expect heavy rain, lightning, hail and gusty winds.

Relief this weekend

It will remain hot this weekend with highs staying in the 90′s, but lower moisture will mean it won’t feel as bad Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy the break because dangerous heat index temperatures will return next week.

7 Day Forecast
