FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory Continues Through 8pm; More Record Heat Possible Next Week

By Jennifer Valdez
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Temperatures will climb to the mid 90s this afternoon as the humidity remains high. Near record highs are possible, as temperatures climb to 96 in Atlanta. The record on this date is 98 degrees, set back in 1936.

The heat index (or real feel) temperatures will be in the triple digits and near 105! Because of that, Metro Atlanta is under a heat advisory through 8pm.

There will only be isolated rain in storms through the early evening, mainly in far Northeast Georgia. Rain chances increase late Friday, and could impact late afternoon and evening plans. It will also remain very hot, with highs again climbing to the 90s.

Humidity drops this weekend. Temperatures will remain hot (in the 90s), but with much lower humidity it will feel significantly more comfortable.

Temperatures climb again next week, with highs in the upper 90s and near 100 by mid week! There is a FIRST ALERT Wednesday and Thursday of next week, as highs climb to near 100.

