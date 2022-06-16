Advertisement

Gwinnett County sheriff’s office sued by former lieutenant

Gwinnett County sheriff’s office officials say they are aware of the lawsuit filed
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett County sheriff’s office officials announced they are aware of a lawsuit recently filed by former Rapid Response Team Lt. Joe Buice.

According to officials, the Gwinnett sheriff’s office doors are open to all who are U.S. citizens and Georgia residents, regardless of race, creed, sex, age, religion or national origin.

Officials told CBS46 News that race, color, ethnicity, age, gender, socioeconomic status and sexual orientation do no factor in determining the employment, termination, or promotion of their employees.

Due to pending litigation, officials say no further statements will be provided surrounding the pending lawsuit.

