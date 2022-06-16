Advertisement

Jan. 6 panel releases video of Capitol tour before attack

FILE - Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Georgia, listens to a speaker at a press conference, May 4, 2021, in Marietta, Ga. Loudermilk of Georgia is the latest GOP lawmaker to be asked to cooperate with the House select committee probing the violence that took place on Jan. 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection released video on Wednesday of a Capitol tour led by a Republican lawmaker the day before the attack, showing at least one participant taking photos of stairwells and tunnels in the Capitol complex.

It also shows a man walking toward the Capitol the next day making threats toward Democrats.

The committee says it is the same man.

Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk has so far declined to speak to the committee.

The Capitol Police said in a letter to Republicans this week that after reviewing surveillance video they do not consider the tour suspicious.

