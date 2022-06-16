Look Up Atlanta: A closer look at Truist Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The PeachtreeTV team is gearing up to host Look Up Atlanta — the southeast’s largest fireworks show — by celebrating all the things that make Atlanta great.

This week we focus on athletics! Anchors Brooks Baptiste and Lana Harris took a trip to Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves’ home.

The park is full of activities for families to enjoy before, during, and after the game. You can zip line or do a first base dash. Then there’s the batting cage, rock climbing, and carnival-style games.

For an elevated gameday experience, fans can treat themselves to the newly renovated delta sky club which is filled with traditional snacks like popcorn and peanuts as well as a variety of cooked dishes and tasty cocktails.

And if you’re looking for a nice place to get away from the heat, the chophouse may be just what you need. It’s accessible with a general ticket.

