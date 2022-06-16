Man accused of kidnapping child and killing woman surrendered to police

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man accused of kidnapping a child and murdering a woman surrendered to police Wednesday afternoon, officials told CBS46 News.

Officers responded to a domestic call around 3:45 p.m. at the Elevation Education Daycare on the 5300 block of Snapfinger Park Circle in Decatur. Police say a man identified as 22-year-old Taco Nash forcefully removed a child from the daycare center.

While attempting to escape, police say Nash fatally shot a victim identified as 21-year-old Mi’Ckeya Montgomery.

The child was recovered by police and transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

No further information is available.

