Man wanted for Rhode Island murder caught hiding, arrested in Sandy Springs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man wanted for a murder in Rhode Island was arrested Thursday morning after trying to hide in Sandy Springs, officials announced.

Officials say members of the North Metro SWAT assisted the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Taskforce and the Fulton County Sheriff’s office in arresting Robert Komhlan.

Members of the Sandy Springs Police Department also assisted in the arrest.

No further information is available at this time.

