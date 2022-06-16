Advertisement

Man wanted for Rhode Island murder caught hiding, arrested in Sandy Springs

Police photo of Robert Komhlan
Police photo of Robert Komhlan(Sandy Springs Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man wanted for a murder in Rhode Island was arrested Thursday morning after trying to hide in Sandy Springs, officials announced.

Officials say members of the North Metro SWAT assisted the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Taskforce and the Fulton County Sheriff’s office in arresting Robert Komhlan.

Members of the Sandy Springs Police Department also assisted in the arrest.

No further information is available at this time.

