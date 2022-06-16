Officials: Man caught enticing teen on Tinder during sting operation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man faces a 15-year sentence after a jury found him guilty of several charges including attempted enticing a child and computer sexual exploitation, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. announced.

Cobb County Superior Court judge Angela Brown sentenced Joseph Gambino to five years in custody followed by 10 years on probation as part of a Marietta Police Department Crimes against Children sting operation in April 2018.

Officials say Gambino sent graphic nude pictures, engaged in explicit sexual conversations and tried to entice a person who he believed to be 14-years-old for sex after meeting the person over the dating app Tinder.

According to officials, Senior Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Raynor presented the testimony of the detectives, text messages, photographs and other evidence during the trial.

“This defendant purposely sent explicit pictures and made plans to have a sexual encounter with someone he believed to be 14 years old. Thanks to the hard work of law enforcement and the jury, all Cobb residents can rest easier knowing this predator will no longer be a threat to our community,” Senior Assistant District Attorney Raynor said.

