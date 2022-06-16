Advertisement

Refuge from a Georgia heat wave

By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - This heat is the kind of heat that can bring you to your knees.

”You wait all winter for it and then when it hits, you almost don’t want it!,” said Destry Carrasquillo with Rio’s Italian Ice & Ice Cream.

But if there is one thing I am learning about Atlantans, they can bring an ease to the hottest of days.

”Ice cream. Lots of fruit and water,” said mom of 3, Ariel Wooten.

Maybe it is because Atlantans know where to go. They have done this before, many times.

The heat has a funny way of slowing us down, forcing us notice the little spaces of refuge, we might normally pass right by.

”It is hot! It is here and it looks like it is here to stay!” said Carrasquillo.

Might as well, try and lean in.

