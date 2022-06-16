Restaurant Report Card: Burger King fails with 66; Cafe Agora scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Highway 20 in Henry County, things are not exactly ok at the BK this week.

The Burger King in McDonough failed with 66 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was food debris build-up on the interior of the baking oven. Plus, Whoppers and burgers were not being fully cooked and brewed tea was stored on the floor in the cooler. So, we questioned management.

“I just took over this store. The GM that was here is not here so I’m correcting everything and making sure all the policies and everything are as they should be,” Burger King Manager Felicia Driver said.

Still, we spotted one glaring violation inside the restaurant. An old health score of 97 was posted instead of the failing score of 66.

“Like I said, I just took over and I’m trying to work my way to make sure everything is correct,” Driver said.

The manager all but assured us she will get things in order before the next health inspection.

“Burger King is back. They can come any time they want to and do any kind of inspection they want to do,” Driver said.

There were several other good scores around metro Atlanta this week.

In Cobb County, Mazzy’s Sports Bar and Grill on Cherokee Street in Kennesaw scored 94 points. In Fulton County, Grand China on Peachtree Road in Atlanta picked up a 97 and in Gwinnett County, Peachtree Café on South Clayton Street in Lawrenceville is back on track earning 98-points on a reinspection.

And at Café Agora on East Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead, they received a 100 on their last health inspection. In fact, they have earned two perfect scores in a row. Because of that, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.

If you go, you may want to start out with the popular matza platter, the agora mixed grill with chicken and lamb and a Greek salad, the lamb gyro plate, and the Adana kabob is also on the menu.

