Advertisement

Tree comes crashing down on Fayette County home with family inside

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A family in Fayette County is picking up the pieces after a large tree fell onto their home amid a powerful storm Wednesday night.

During times of extreme heat, powerful storms can come out of nowhere. For one woman and her family, the damage from Wednesday’s storm was life changing.

Susan St. Jean says she was cooking dinner when she heard a crack – and then heard four more cracks – and that’s when a tree fell fell through her roof.

She says she and her two sons rushed to the basement and then ran to safety. The storm lasted approximately 30 minutes and brough heavy rain, wind and some hail.

“And I saw a shadow come in front of the window and so I backed up and the tree came in and fell against the kitchen window.” Susan said.

“It was terrifying. It was absolutely terrifying. It sounded like the house was going to come down.” she added.

The family has temporarily moved in with Susan’s mother until they can get back on their feet.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Georgia, listens to a speaker at a press conference, May 4,...
Jan. 6 panel releases video of Capitol tour before attack
The father of one of American music's most decorated performers isn't surprised by his son's...
MONICA PEARSON ONE ON ONE: Father’s Day with Robert Stafford, dad of Lil’ Nas X
Heat Advisory for all of metro Atlanta
‘We anticipate great news’ Atlanta bracing for FIFA World Cup host cities announcement