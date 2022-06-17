Advertisement

17-year-old accused of shooting K9 in Lawrenceville released from hospital

LEVI KENNEDY BRYAN
LEVI KENNEDY BRYAN(GWINNETT COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 17-year-old accused of shooting a police dog in Lawrenceville in May has been released from the hospital and booked into Gwinnett County Jail.

Police say they responded to a call about a “man” with a gun threatening a woman in a home on Pine Lane in Lawrenceville around 10:20 p.m. May 23. They chased the person with the gun into the woods. The suspect then began shooting at the officers and they fired back, according to Gwinnett County police.

Levi Kennedy Bryan from Oakwood is being held without bond and is charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Assault Against Law Enforcement, 2 counts of Aggravated Assault, 2 counts of Possession of Firearm During Commission of, or Attempt to Commit Certain Crimes Unlawful Entry into Building or Vehicle Felony, Harming a Law Enforcement Animal, Burglary 1st Degree, Possession of Pistol or Revolver by Person under 18 Years of Age.

K-9 Kai was released from the animal hospital earlier this week and is recuperating at home with his handler.

