5th Annual Rescuing Hope Gala to be held in August

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rescuing Hope Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to stopping sex trafficking is scheduled to host its 5th Annual Gala in August.

Officials say the theme of 2022 is “The Time is Now” and will be held at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta at 6 p.m. on August 20.

Officials tell CBS46 News that Founder and Chief Executive of Rescuing Hope Inc. Susan Norris began the organization after she wrote Rescuing Hope, a fictional narrative based on sex trafficking in America. “I wrote the book thinking that would be my part of the fight and then survivors that I interviewed for the book started calling me asking for direction and support. That was when I realized I had to do more,” Norris said.

According to officials, the festivities will include a reception, live and silent auction, dinner and a wine raffle. All proceeds from the event will bring funds and help to support the Rescuing Hope programs and services, officials added.

More than $100,000 was raised during the silent and live auctions in 2021, officials say.

To purchase tickets or tables at the event, contact Gala Coordinator Lisa Sampson at 770-841-5828 or lisa@resucinghope.com.

