FBI, Atlanta PD assisting with ‘person shot’ call involving federal police

TURNER DRIVE PERSON SHOT CALL
TURNER DRIVE PERSON SHOT CALL(WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police Department has confirmed that it is assisting on a “person shot” call near 75 Ted Turner Drive and Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard in downtown Atlanta.

The FBI has confirmed that it is responding to an incident involving the Federal Protective Service police and says there is no threat to public safety.

At this time, it is unknown if someone was shot and what may have led to a shooting.

CBS46 Chopper flew above the scene earlier.

CBS46 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.

