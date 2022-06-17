Advertisement

Atlanta Hawks and Papa Johns lead students at interactive workshop Friday

Atlanta Hawks workshop photo
Atlanta Hawks workshop photo(Atlanta Hawks)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Hawks and Papa Johns teamed up to host an interactive workshop for students from surrounding universities at Morehouse College Friday afternoon, officials told CBS46 News.

The workshop titled, ‘Why Inclusive Leaders are Good for Organizations and How to Become taught students from several HBCUs the importance of positive and productive work environments that encourage success of team members, companies and communities they serve.

The Hawks announced a multi-year partnership with Papa Johns to become the official team pizza partners, team officials say.

“It’s essential for students to learn the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion not only in the workplace but also in their current leadership spaces,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Andrea Carter. “Through sharing our stories and insights, we hope to grow students as future leaders who make others feel heard, respected and valued.”

Hawks representatives kicked off the workshop to discuss career opportunities and professional development. Several leaders and guest speakers including diversity, equity and inclusion expert Dr. Derek Greenfield, as well as officials from HBCU’s and Papa Johns.

“At, Papa Johns, we celebrate everyone’s unique flavor,” said Papa Johns Director of Corporate Affairs and Corporate Responsibility Jenn Garner. “By partnering to host this workshop with the Atlanta Hawks, a team that brings together fans of all ages and backgrounds from across the region, we hope to empower the next generation of leaders in building more inclusive and diverse communities.”

Team officials say the workshop was a part of the Hawks and Papa Johns ‘Business of Basketball’ events, which are focused on youth, inclusive leadership and engagement with the area’s HBCUs.

Dr. Greenfield and social media influencer Christina ‘Ms. Basketball’ Granville moderated a panel to further discuss inclusive leadership in the 21st century.

