Advertisement

Atlanta high school principal resigns, school department officials confirm

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The principal of an Atlanta public high school has resigned, Atlanta School Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

According to officials, Angela Coaxum-Young stepped down from her position at Booker T. Washington High School in the Ashview Heights neighborhood of the city.

An official from the Atlanta Public School Department said the reason for Young’s resignation is a personnel matter.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) works against the Cincinnati Reds in the...
Look Up Atlanta: A year of Georgia sports
Father's Day brunch with Apartment 4B
Father’s Day brunch with Apartment 4B
Father's Day brunch with Apartment 4B
Father's Day brunch with Apartment 4B
New radio show on 94.9
New show on 94.9 The Bull Morning Show