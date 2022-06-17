Atlanta high school principal resigns, school department officials confirm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The principal of an Atlanta public high school has resigned, Atlanta School Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

According to officials, Angela Coaxum-Young stepped down from her position at Booker T. Washington High School in the Ashview Heights neighborhood of the city.

An official from the Atlanta Public School Department said the reason for Young’s resignation is a personnel matter.

No further information is available at this time.

