Employees of Brookhaven massage parlors arrested for prostitution

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Multiple arrests have been made in Brookhaven after an investigation into alleged prostitution at two Buford Highway massage parlors.

The Brookhaven Police Department says they began investigating Orange Massage on May 4 after receiving information that its employees were offering sex acts in exchange for money.

On June 1, they received information that Sauna One employees were also engaged in prostitution.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and while conducting their search, they found a naked male patron with male contraceptives lying nearby. An employee attempted to escape out the back door but was captured. Two additional females were also arrested, according to the police.

On June 8, investigators returned to Sauna One and found evidence that employees were still engaging in prostitution. Three people were arrested, including one person who was arrested June 1.

The following individuals are facing charges: Ki Jordan, In Stickland, David Kelly, Hee Jung, Jung Song, Alan Perkins and Soon Lee.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.