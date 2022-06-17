Falcons announce dates for training camp, joint practices open to public

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Falcons announced open practice dates for the 2022 NFL season.

Falcons team officials say there will be 12 practices held at IBM Performance Field at the team’s Flowery Branch training facility headquarters and one scheduled at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15 with the practice slated to kick off at 6:30 p.m.

According to Falcons team officials, fans will be able to watch the team in action on July 29. Fans will also be able to attend the first joint practices held at Flowery Branch since the 2014 season when the Falcons take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 24 and August 25.

Falcons team officials say head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot will speak at the July 30 practice, while Falcons legends, Freddie Falcon and Falcons cheerleaders will be in attendance. Food trucks and a official team merchandise tent will also be on site.

Officials say a limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at IBM Performance Field are available by clicking the link here. For more information on all of the open practices, click here.

More information on this practice will be made available at a future date, officials add.

Here is the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Open Dates schedule:

Friday, July 29 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 30 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Monday, August 1 | IBM Performance Field | 10 a.m.

Tuesday, August 2 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 3 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Friday, August 5 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Saturday. August 6 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Monday, August 8 | IBM Performance Field | 10 a.m.

Tuesday, August 9 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 10 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Monday. August 15 | Mercedes-Benz Stadium | 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 24 | IBM Performance Field | Joint practices with Jacksonville | 1 p.m.

Thursday, August 25 | IBM Performance Field | Joint practices with Jacksonville | 1 p.m.

Fans hope that coach Smith can help turn the team around from their lackluster 2021 season where they finished third in the NFC South with a 7-10 record.

