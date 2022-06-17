A Father’s Day worth fighting for

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Father’s Day can be complicated for some people but that doesn’t stop families from trying to mend relationships. CBS46 interviewed several men at Atlanta Mission as they fight to improve their own lives and their relationships with their families.

”By the grace of God I found this shelter,” said Kelvin Holland Father.

Father’s Day does not look the same for all of us.

”If I am being totally transparent, probably about 6 months, maybe more since I have seen them,” said Holland.

It can be complicated...

”I wanted to be the best dad I could possibly be, that was my whole goal,” said Holland.

....full of love....

”I talk to her all the time. It is good to have a good relationship with your kids,” said father, Charlie Duncan.

It can be painful.

”It kind of brings tears to my eyes--not seeing them,” said father, Michael Peryman.

For the men here at Atlanta Mission, Fatherhood is an evolution.

”As a result of me becoming a better man of God, I realize that is also helping me become a better father,” said Holland.

A journey that promises nothing----

”I think every one of our dads wanted to be a great dad, circumstances or whatever happened and they didn’t live up to it- but they haven’t lost the dream to be a great dad,” said Atlanta Mission, CEO Jim Reese.

....but keeps you hoping relationships will mend. That we can heal.

“Many times they just don’t know how to get back on the road. It takes time....but there is nothing better than to see a man voice cracks-tears with their children for the first time,” said Reese.

Maybe our relationships with our dads, or our dad’s relationships with us---don’t have to fit the ideas we have in our heads, to be true.

”What you see is that child has never lost hope for their parents and their dad has never lost hope for that relationship,” said Reese.

Maybe Fatherhood is messy and it is full of love.

Maybe Fatherhood is imperfect but it is still enough.

”Your kid wants to be able to look up to you,” said father, Charlie Duncan.

Maybe things break, but that is where the light comes in.

”For me, every day is Father’s Day. Every day is your birthday. Every day you wake up is an opportunity to be a better version of yourself,” said Holland.

