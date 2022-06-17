FIRST ALERT: Another Heat Advisory, Stormy Evening Ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Heat Advisory is out today with another afternoon with feels-like temps as high as 110 degrees.

11am-8pm (cbs46)

Friday Forecast: Hot. Highs in the mid to upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Spotty storms are very likely today between 5pm-2am as a cold front moves through. Some storms may become severe with damaging winds and hail.

High: 96° Record High: 102° Average High: 88° Chance of Rain: 40% PM

Scattered strong to severe storms likely. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

The humidity drops off considerably through the weekend, making it much more bearable outside. No rain this weekend. Still hot Saturday, with highs in the low 90s, but Sunday comfortable with feels like temps topping out in the mid 80s. Unfortunately the extreme heat builds back in next week, with temps as high as 100 by Wednesday and Thursday.

MUCH lower humidity for the weekend! (cbs46)

