FIRST ALERT | A few severe storms are possible through the evening commute

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A broken line of showers and thunderstorms is sweeping southward, through North Georgia, ahead of a weak ‘cold’ front Friday afternoon and evening.

FIRST ALERT | A broken line of strong, to severe, storms is pushing southward. Stormy weather may impact the Atlanta Metro evening commute. Get free rain, lightning and severe weather alerts in the @cbs46 weather app at https://t.co/DA61g7kLXr#gawx #firstalertatl #atlwx pic.twitter.com/pyPs0deuM7 — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) June 17, 2022

The broken line of rain and storms is forecast to continue moving towards metro Atlanta and points southward through the evening commute. Looking at the weather setup today, the main threat with severe storms is damaging straight-line wind gusts to 65 MPH. Hail up to the size of quarters, or so, is also possible. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will accompany even non-severe thunderstorms that develop.

While not everyone will be impacted by nasty weather, it’s worth keeping an eye on your local forecast through early evening. You can get free severe weather alerts no matter where you are in the CBS46 First Alert Weather App.

Behind this line of nasty thunderstorms, a few showers may linger through late evening. However, the severe risk with overnight showers is near zero.

Drier, slightly ‘cooler’ weather arrives Saturday.

