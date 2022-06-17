FIRST ALERT | More heat, greater chance of storms is in Friday’s forecast!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Isolated strong storms developed across the north side of Metro Atlanta after sunset this evening. Hail and heavy rain were reported in portions of Smyrna, Sandy Springs, Vinings and Mableton.

STORMY NORTH SIDE | A storm capable of producing quarter-size hail and gusty winds is impacting Smyrna, Sandy Springs and Dunwoody; storms are nearly stationary. Be on the lookout for street flooding under these storms. Weakening is expected during the 10 PM hour. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/7s0HghjbZM — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) June 17, 2022

The chance of rain fizzles overnight, but warmth and humidity remains. Temperatures struggle to cool into the mid-70s across Metro Atlanta; cooler across the mountains o f North Georgia.

Friday begins dry and muggy.

FIRST ALERT | Extreme heat, scattered later-day storms are in the Friday forecast

Temperatures soar into the mid and upper 90s Friday afternoon. It’ll feel hotter than 100° with the humidity factored in. The majority of the day will be dry, but like Thursday, a few storms should develop in the later afternoon and evening hours. There may be a few more storms around compared to Thursday, however. A few storms may become severe; producing gusty winds, hail, lots of lightning and heavy rain.

The forecast dries out quite a bit this weekend and temperatures, actually, cool a few degrees. Though, it’ll remain hot in the afternoons.

Heat builds again heading into next workweek. Atlanta may record its first 100° day since August of 2019 by Wednesday.

