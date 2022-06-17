Georgia native Derrick Brown to host free local youth football clinic

SUGAR HILL, Ga. (CBS46) - Sugar Hill native and current Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown is set to host a free youth football camp Friday.

According to officials, the football camp is for boys and girls ages 8-17 and will feature fun skills and drills led by Brown.

The football camp will be held at EE Robinson Park located at 650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Officials add each camper will receive a free camp t-shirt, free lunch and giveaways from Skout Organic, Chick-fil-A and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Brown played college football at Auburn University before he was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Brown will have another chance for a homecoming when the Panthers face their division rivals the Atlanta Falcons in October 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

If you’re interested in registering, visit derrickbrown.eventbrite.com.

