Heavy turbulence scares passengers, crew on Delta flight bound for Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There were some scary moments Friday afternoon on board a Delta Air Lines flight en route to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The Delta flight departed from LaGuardia Airport in New York and was getting ready to land in Atlanta when the plane hit heavy turbulence.

David Clinch, who was a passenger on the plane, tells CBS46 that turbulence was expected but this bump happened very quickly. He says everyone seated with seatbelts was fine but the flight attendants had to crouch on the floor after nearly hitting the ceiling.

The flight attendants on my Delta flight about to land in Atlanta crouching on the floor as we go through serious turbulence. They both almost hit the roof as we went through a bad patch a few minutes ago. Scary. #atlwx pic.twitter.com/ENNYsmZScA — David Clinch (@DavidClinchNews) June 17, 2022

“The flight crew were incredibly professional. I’m sure they train for this but it must have been scary for them,” explained Clinch.

CBS46 reached out to Delta who provided the following statement regarding the incident:

“Delta flight 478 from LGA to ATL experienced moderate turbulence during descent and landed safely without incident. The safety of our customers and crew remain our top priority, and as such, our flight crew is being further evaluated for injuries. There are no reported customer injuries.”

