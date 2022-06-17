Investigators charge six believed to be involved in illegal street racing
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit led to the arrest of six Georgia residents who police believe were involved in illegal street racing in Woodstock in April.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Arnold Mill Road and Barnes Road after reports of individuals shutting down an intersection and laying drags in the roadway on April 22.
The men range in age from 19 to 22 and face numerous charges.
Charged in that incident are:
Islam Aslanov, 21, of Cumming
- Blocking an Intersection
- No Seatbelt
- Reckless Stunt Driving
- Reckless Driving
- Laying Drags
- Concealing Tag
- Aslanov was released on bond on June 15 for $3,340.
Camden David Usiatynski, 19, of Canton,
- Reckless Stunt Driving
- Reckless Driving
- Laying Drags
- Concealing Tag
Usiatynski was released on bond on May 31 for $5,855
Luis Fernando Salazar Romero, 22, of Norcross,
- Reckless Stunt Driving
- Reckless Driving
- Laying Drags
- Concealing Tag
Romero was released on bond on June 4 for $3,145.
Jose Armando Lincona Perez, 20, of Duluth,
- Reckless Stunt Driving
- Reckless Driving
- Laying Drags
- Perez was released on bond on June 6 for $2,940
Alexander Lira, 20, of Alpharetta
- Reckless Stunt Driving
- Reckless Driving
- Laying Drags
- Concealing Tag
- Lira was released on bond for $3,145 on June 6.
Christian Mannuel Acosta-Romero, 20, of Peachtree Corners
- Reckless Driving
- Hit and Run
- Obstruction of Officer
- Romero was released on bond on April 19 for $3,400.
