Investigators charge six believed to be involved in illegal street racing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit led to the arrest of six Georgia residents who police believe were involved in illegal street racing in Woodstock in April.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Arnold Mill Road and Barnes Road after reports of individuals shutting down an intersection and laying drags in the roadway on April 22.

The men range in age from 19 to 22 and face numerous charges.

Charged in that incident are:

Islam Aslanov, 21, of Cumming

Blocking an Intersection

No Seatbelt

Reckless Stunt Driving

Reckless Driving

Laying Drags

Concealing Tag

Aslanov was released on bond on June 15 for $3,340.

Camden David Usiatynski, 19, of Canton,

Reckless Stunt Driving

Reckless Driving

Laying Drags

Concealing Tag

Usiatynski was released on bond on May 31 for $5,855

Luis Fernando Salazar Romero, 22, of Norcross,

Reckless Stunt Driving

Reckless Driving

Laying Drags

Concealing Tag

Romero was released on bond on June 4 for $3,145.

Jose Armando Lincona Perez, 20, of Duluth,

Reckless Stunt Driving

Reckless Driving

Laying Drags

Perez was released on bond on June 6 for $2,940

Alexander Lira, 20, of Alpharetta

Reckless Stunt Driving

Reckless Driving

Laying Drags

Concealing Tag

Lira was released on bond for $3,145 on June 6.

Christian Mannuel Acosta-Romero, 20, of Peachtree Corners

Reckless Driving

Hit and Run

Obstruction of Officer

Romero was released on bond on April 19 for $3,400.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.