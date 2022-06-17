Lifeguards on alert monitoring pool chemical levels

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - This week, around 20 kids were exposed to high levels of chlorine at “Swim Atlanta” in Forsyth County. Six of them had to be hospitalized.

CBS46 went to the West Cobb Aquatic Center to ask for tips on how parents can make sure pools are safe to swim in.

Tasha Smith, aquatics unit manager at West Cobb Aquatic Center, says they are constantly testing the chlorine and PH levels.

“As a pool, we post that for the public to see, and we record it every time we do it, which we do every other hour,” Smith said.

With the commonly used pool kits, once lifeguards test the water they’ll know if there is a problem instantly.

Too much or too little chlorine and swimmers could get sick, and the water could contribute to rashes and skin irritation.

“Parents that are concerned about what that level may be can always ask whoever is running that pool, the manager, the front desk, to know what those readings are,” said Smith.

But if you’re still skeptical, you can test the water yourself before getting in. The kits are easy to find.

“A lot of pool stores carry them, you can buy them online - it’s just a standard pool kit. Very easy to get, very affordable. and they also make test strips,” said Smith.

If you don’t want to spend money, you can also look at the water for warning signs.

“Trust your gut, water clarity is a huge indicator for the chemistry of the pool, so if it doesn’t look right, maybe ask if you’re concerned about it,” said Smith.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.