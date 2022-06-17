Look Up Atlanta: A year of Georgia sports

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a year of social distancing and enduring a pandemic, the state needed a win. And in 2021, that win was delivered by Georgia’s sports teams.

It started with the Atlanta Hawks. Nate McMillan became interim head coach during the regular season and with the motto “believe” the season took off.

Game by game, the team advanced through the playoffs selling out State Farm Arena. The team’s success to the way to the Eastern Conference Finals

“I’m not even going to lie to you. I’m not one of those people, ‘oh I knew it was going to happen.’ I didn’t, but when it started happening I’m a ride with them all the way,” said Hawks Fan Kordia Hardy.

The team was full steam ahead for the finals until star player Trae Young went down with an ankle injury. The Hawks would rally in game 4, but ultimately lost the next 2 games; the season coming to an end in game 6 with a fanbase who couldn’t be more proud.

The braves took the baton next, opening their season to an eager crowd ready to root for their team.

The season got off to a rocky start between the losses and the injuries, but the boys would soon find their stride and take down the Brewers 3-1 in the Division Series and then the Dodgers 4-2 in the NLCS.

The Braves never faced elimination in their championship run and just six games later they shut out the Astros 7-0 and won the world series for the first time since 1995.

Thousands upon thousands of people packed Downtown Atlanta and Cobb County for the celebration parade of a lifetime.

“When you say and people talk to you about the Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series Championship, it’s not us. Because you guys are the reason we’re standing on this stage,” said First Baseman Freddie Freeman to a crowd of fans.

All the while, the Georgia Bulldogs were in the midst of an unbelievable season of their own. One that started with Georgia not only beating Clemson but holding the Tigers to 3 points. The dawgs would shut out Arkansas 37-0, Georgia Tech 45-0, and Vanderbilt 67-0.

Georgia’s Dawgs would go undefeated until their first loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship, a feeling dawg fans weren’t used to.

“It does get in my head it’s like a trauma that I can’t escape and I’m trying to get out of this horrible move and I just cannot.”

But they’d ring in 2022 with a win in the Orange Bowl and the national championship game against Alabama.

Thousands of fans packed the streets of Athens for a parade celebrating a win 41 years in the making.

“I want to give these guys a round of applause for everything they’ve done for this university.”

Tickets to Look Up Atlanta, the southeast’s largest firework show, are on sale now and can be found here. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.