Man found shot to death outisde southwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for the person responsible after a man was found shot to death outside of a home in southwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to the home on Jones Avenue just after 11 p.m. Thursday. On scene, they found the body of the man, believed to be in his 20s to 30s. Investigators tell CBS46 the shooting does not appear to be random and that the victim did not live in the area.

No arrest has been made at this time. This is a developing story.

