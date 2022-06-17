MARTA offers $3k sign-on bonus for positions, officials announce
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In order to fill several positions, Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) officials announced the company is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus and will train permit and class c license owners for their CDL.
MARTA is scheduled to host a job fair at the MARTA headquarters located at 2424 Piedmont Rd. NE. Officials say they hope to fill positions as bus operators and journeyman bus technicians.
The salary for operators is $17.74/hr. and $23.91/hr. for technicians.
Bus Operator Requirements:
- Seeking full-time and part-time operators
- Must be 21 years of age or older
- Must have high school diploma or equivalent
- Must have current Class C (regular) license
- Must pass physical exam and ability test, and drug/alcohol screening
Journeyman Bus Technician Requirements:
- Must be 18 years of age or older
- Must have high school diploma or equivalent
- Must have current Class C (regular) license
- Must have completed auto, transit bus, diesel, or maintenance programs, or have three or more years of comparable work experience
For more information, visit itsmarta.com or call 404-848-5544.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.