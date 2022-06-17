Positively GA: Powder Springs Papa John’s delivering pizzas using drones

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fresh hot pizza is delivered to your door by a drone. That’s exactly what a Papa John’s in Powder Springs is doing.

Customers who live within a mile of the 4400 Brownsville Road location can have a drone drop off their meal within 15 minutes of ordering.

The drones are part of a partnership between Papa John’s and Drone Express. Atlanta is now one of the first cities in the country to test drone pizza delivery.

