Positively GA: Powder Springs Papa John’s delivering pizzas using drones

Papa John's test pizza delivery by drone
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fresh hot pizza is delivered to your door by a drone. That’s exactly what a Papa John’s in Powder Springs is doing.

Customers who live within a mile of the 4400 Brownsville Road location can have a drone drop off their meal within 15 minutes of ordering.

The drones are part of a partnership between Papa John’s and Drone Express. Atlanta is now one of the first cities in the country to test drone pizza delivery.

