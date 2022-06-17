Report: Minority communities in Atlanta at greater risk during heat wave

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Atlanta becomes hotter and hotter each summer, a new study confirms your communities of color tend to be at greater risk of heat-related dangers.

While families look for ways to cool down, temperatures across the metro are likely to continue heating up.

“I would say this is probably going to be the new normal,” explained Dr. Guanyu Huang.

Huang has the data to prove it. He led a team of researchers at Spelman College alongside Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, Georgia Tech, and Emory, to study the ways in which heat affects areas of the city.

“People know that Atlanta is supposed to be hot and we are forgetting that Atlanta is getting hotter and hotter.” Adding, “that is about climate change, that is not what we want.”

The findings, which were collected in September, indicated what could be a scolding summer of disproportionate impacts.

Areas with less canopy, higher buildings, and more urbanization are the most vulnerable.

“You have the higher risk to pretty much any kind of heat-related illness like stroke, asthma, you know - anything,” he said.

After the nearly 50,000 ‘measurements’ were studied, Huang says it pointed to minority populations and impoverished communities near downtown and midtown Atlanta having a greater risk of heat-related illness and death.

Although there is no easy fix for a historic heat wave, researchers believe an immediate solution for our ‘city within the forest’ is simple and potentially life-saving: planting.

“Have more trees, protect our trees, we could pretty much immediately decrease the temperature around us.”

