Woman accused of trying to smuggle contraband into Fulton County Jail arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A contracted medical assistant who was on the run for nearly a month after allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband into the Fulton County Jail has been arrested, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

TreQuera Lashell Ford was taken into custody without incident in Grenada, Mississippi, following an extensive search involving agencies in multiple states.

Ford reportedly smelled of marijuana when she reported to work at the jail on May 14. She told the captain at the jail security checkpoint that she had smoked pot in her car before coming to work.

She then panicked and ran away, leaving behind a bag of containing cocaine, marijuana, cigarettes, and prohibited items, according to officials.

Ford is facing several charges, including Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Crossing Guard Lines with Prohibited Items, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana. and Possession of Cocaine.

