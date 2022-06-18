Atlanta Police seek help in search of missing 73-year-old woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department seeks help finding a missing 73-year-old woman last seen on June 15 in Atlanta.

Officials say Karen Lynch was last seen at 2660 Dellwood Dr. on Wednesday.

The missing person investigation has been documented under case number 22-169-0919, officials say.

If anyone has seen Lynch or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 or investigators at 404-546-2472.

