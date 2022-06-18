Community comes together to celebrate Juneteenth event at Trap Music Museum

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a virtual celebration was held for Juneteenth in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world-renowned Trap Music Museum and Ladies Who Brunch ATL hosted the annual Juneteenth celebration Saturday afternoon.

The event featured several vendors, black-owned businesses, visual and music artists, entrepreneurs and health professionals.

According to Trap Music Museum Operations Manager and Events Coordinator Aneara Harrington, the event also featured food trucks, pop-up shops, music, and activities.

Harrington and the Trap Music Museum staff partnered with staff from Ladies Who Brunch ATL to put the event together.

“We have fantastic vendors, artists selling apparel, food, and other products,” said CJ Williams, Trap Music Museum Manager. “There are dozens of people and vendors selling beauty products and other products and more importantly, coming together on Juneteenth.”

Williams says the Trap Music Museum sees more than 3,000 visitors each weekend and they expected more than 1,000 people to attend.

Among the many businesses that attended the event was Black Wall Street, which specializes in art, clothing and numerous other cultural products. Black Wall Street is located in Stonecrest.

The Trap Music Museum is owned by Atlanta native and Grammy-award winning rapper T.I.

The museum, which opened in October 2018, was named by National Geographic as “one of the best musical landmarks in the Deep South.” It is also recognized as the World’s First Hip Hop Museum.

