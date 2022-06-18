Advertisement

First Alert Forecast | Drier forecast and drier-feeling heat prevail this weekend!

By Cutter Martin
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Scattered severe storms rolled through Metro Atlanta and a large portion of North Georgia this evening along, and ahead, of a ‘cold’ front... believe it or not.

Only a couple rain showers are possible overnight. There will be no additional severe weather.

No.

It’s not going to get cold.

But, drier air filters in Saturday; brought in by a northwest breeze. The lower humidity will make Saturday afternoon’s upper 80s and lower 90s feel much more pleasant than the setup earlier in the week. It may actually feel ‘cooler’ than what the thermometer says, for a change. Though, it’ll still be hot. Sunday afternoon may stay cooler than 90° in a few spots.

Headed outside? Wear your sunscreen! UV indices will remain very high to extreme over the next several days.

FIRST ALERT | The next round of extreme heat arrives by the middle of next week!

Temperatures soar into the mid and upper 90s Tuesday afternoon, followed by afternoons in the upper 90s and lower 100s Wednesday and Thursday. Abnormally hot conditions are forecast to linger into next weekend.

Enjoy your weekend,

Cutter

