First Alert Forecast | Pleasant early summer weather rules the weekend forecast!

By Cutter Martin
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The ridge of high pressure that baked us last week has, temporarily, back away this weekend. Temperatures peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon with much drier air... and a breeze.

Evening plans? The weather looks great!

Temperatures cool back into the mid-80s in most communities by sunset; 70s afterward. Temperatures bottom-out in the mid to upper 60s Sunday morning inside the Perimeter. Across northern suburbs, like Marietta and Alpharetta, it may cool into the lower 60s for a bit Sunday morning. Further north, low temperatures in the 50s are possible across the higher elevations of North Georgia.

Sunshine sends temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s by noon Sunday; peaking in the mid to upper 80s between 3 and 5 p.m. Only a few communities reach the lower 90s Sunday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT | Temperatures soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s Tuesday through Thursday of next week

The ridge of high pressure that backed away from our area this weekend, returns next week! It’ll send temperatures soaring to near record levels, under lots of sunshine. However, this time, there will be less humidity around. It’ll be a drier heat.

The chance of rain remains near zero through the middle of the week, followed by only a slight chance of showers heading into next weekend.

Enjoy the cooler weekend,

Cutter

