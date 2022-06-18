MARTA PD looking for 2 people in connection to shooting at Peachtree Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The MARTA Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people wanted in connection to an armed robbery and double shooting at Peachtree Center Station late Tuesday night.

MPD says the incident occurred on board a southbound train on June 14 at 11:19 p.m. The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment and have since been released.

Anyone with information related to the identities of the two individuals pictured above is asked to contact MARTA Police at 404-848-4911. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.