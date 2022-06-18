Officials: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Haralson County Saturday

BREMEN, Ga. (CBS46) - The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a pedestrian was struck and killed near U.S. Highway 78 in Bremen early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to reports of a traffic accident around 5:30 a.m. near U.S. Highway 78 in the area of Arise Church. When officers arrived on the scene, they were told a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway and requested Georgia State Patrol.

The Haralson County Coroner’s office worked to identify the pedestrian. Due to ongoing notification of family, the victim’s name will not be released at this time, according to officials.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Officials say Paulding County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

